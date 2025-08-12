Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fellow artists and fans are very sad to hear demise of father of Atif Aslam and extended their heartfelt condolences to grieving family

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, the father of renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, has passed away after a long battle with illness. He was 77 years old.

The private media sources said that Muhammad Aslam had been suffering from health complications for some time prior to his death.

The funeral prayer will be held today at 5:15 PM in Valencia Town, Lahore, where family, friends, and well-wishers are expected to pay their final respects.

The fellow artists and fans are very sad to hear demise of the father of Atif Aslam and extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.