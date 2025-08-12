Open Menu

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s Father Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 03:43 PM

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

Fellow artists and fans are very sad to hear demise of father of Atif Aslam and extended their heartfelt condolences to grieving family

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, the father of renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, has passed away after a long battle with illness. He was 77 years old.

The private media sources said that Muhammad Aslam had been suffering from health complications for some time prior to his death.

The funeral prayer will be held today at 5:15 PM in Valencia Town, Lahore, where family, friends, and well-wishers are expected to pay their final respects.

The fellow artists and fans are very sad to hear demise of the father of Atif Aslam and extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Valencia Atif Aslam Prayer Family Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

26 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

35 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

41 minutes ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

46 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

55 minutes ago
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

56 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

1 hour ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

1 hour ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

1 hour ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz