Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in Arts Council of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted a workshop with the popular singer Jawwad Ahmed for the students of Arts Council's music academy in the Auditorium II.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmed shared the ups and downs of his artistic journey in the world of music and various experiences with the audience and also shared various tips on how to achieve success in this field.

Talking to the students of the Arts council music academy, Jawad Ahmed said, "Use music for human freedom, for beauty, for romance, and for emotional relationships. Art should always be evolutionary.

" It's been 20 years since I've been performing solo. I was in university when I started singing, and some people even threatened to kill me.

Jawwad said that President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah has made Arts Council a great institution where young people interested in fine arts could fulfill their passion, by learning from here young people can do a lot in their life.

On this occasion, the students of the Arts Council Music Academy performed a song.

Later, Jawad Ahmed along with the Director of Special Programs Ahsan Bari and students of Music Academy performed his famous songs and made the audience sway.