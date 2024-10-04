Open Menu

Famous Singer Masood Rana Remembered

Chand Sahkeel Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Famous playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 29th death anniversary here and across the country on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Famous playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 29th death anniversary here and across the country on Friday.

He was born in Mirpur Khas, Sindh. Masood Rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955. He started singing for films in 1962.

Masood Rana remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

He died in Lahore on this day in 1995.

