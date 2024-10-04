Famous Singer Masood Rana Remembered
Chand Sahkeel Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Famous playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 29th death anniversary here and across the country on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Famous playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 29th death anniversary here and across the country on Friday.
He was born in Mirpur Khas, Sindh. Masood Rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955. He started singing for films in 1962.
Masood Rana remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.
Recent Stories
Tareen highlights commitment to quality education in Southern Punjab
ITP organizes road safety workshop at WAPDA Staff College
Senate body voices concern over lack of funds for Railway Police
Vice Chancellor LUMHS lays foundation stone for new facilities, Inaugurates rese ..
Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff calls on CJCSC
IHC seeks FIA's comments on Bushra Bibi's bail case
Punjab Food Authority, Police seize illegal ghee factory in Jhang
Muqam criticizes PTI for disturbing peace, business activity in Pakistan
Naqvi takes aerial view of twin cities to review security arrangements
164th PESSI governing body meeting held
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus
Rabi-us-Sani moon sighted
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan3 hours ago
-
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longtime crush5 hours ago
-
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident2 days ago
-
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home3 days ago
-
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY4 days ago
-
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness4 days ago
-
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan7 days ago
-
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage8 days ago
-
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?9 days ago
-
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinemas11 days ago
-
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat13 days ago
-
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades14 days ago