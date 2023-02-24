Famous singer Naseem Begum remembered on her birth anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Renowned film playback singer, Naseem Begum was remembered on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Born this day in 1936 in Amritsar, she was known as 'The Tradegy Queen' for singing sorrowful and downhearted songs in films.

Naseem Begum got training in music from the classical singer, Mukhtar Begum.

She started singing in 1958 and sang for more than 500 movies. Naseem Begum had won the prestigious Nigar Awards on four occasions between 1960 to 1964.

Her song "Hum Bhol Gaye Har Baat", became very popular among music lovers. She gained popularity after singing memorable duets with famous playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.

Naseem was the original singer of the popular patriotic song "Aye Rahe Haq Ke Shaheedo".

She died on September 29, 1971, in Lahore.