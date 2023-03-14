Famous TV actor Mehboob Alam remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Famous television actor Mehboob Alam was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on March 14, 1948, he was best known for his role in the ptv classic drama serial Waris in which he played the role of Chaudhry Hashmat Ali.

He also appeared in the PTV drama Andhera Ujala (1984�1985) and Neelay Hath in 1989.

Mehboob Alam also acted in 38 movies which included 12 urdu, 15 Punjabi, and 11 Sindhi movies.

He died on March 18, 1994, in Karachi at the age of only 46.