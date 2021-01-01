UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous TV Actor Shafi Muhammad Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:58 PM

Famous TV actor Shafi Muhammad remembered

Famous TV actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Famous tv actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Popularly known as Shah-jee, Shafi was born on January 1, 1949 in Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh.

Shafi began his career as a radio presenter from the Hyderabad radio station; he honed his acting skills by taking part in plays broadcast from the radio in 1960s.

Meanwhile, he obtained a postgraduate degree from the University of Sindh,Jamshoro.

He later moved to Karachi and began his career as an actor.

Shah was introduced by ptv producer late 'Shahzad Khalil' in his Urdu-drama serial "Teesra Kinara" from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars.

PTV's play Urta Asman, directed by Shahzad Khalil, was his debut performance. Teesra Kinara was his first popular television play and Shafi became a household name. He earned accolades for his acting in many plays, especially Chand Girahan, Dairey, Aanch, Bund Gulab and Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat.

Shafi acted in all mediums of entertainment, from radio, theatre to films and television. During his 30-year career. He performed in over 50 drama serials and over 100 television plays in the urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels.

Shafi Muhammad Shah died while asleep at his Clifton home on November 17, 2007. The cause of death was liver failure.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Film And Movies Died Hyderabad Surat January November TV All From PTV

Recent Stories

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

6 minutes ago

RCB's winter family festival concludes

6 minutes ago

Year 2020 for IIOJK marked with Indian brutalities ..

29 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

29 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,856 new COVID-19 cases, 1,577 reco ..

46 minutes ago

Prisoners list: 319 Indians in Pakistan jails, 340 ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.