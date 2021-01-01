Famous TV actor Shafi Muhammad remembered

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Famous tv actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Popularly known as Shah-jee, Shafi was born on January 1, 1949 in Naushahro Feroze district, Sindh.

Shafi began his career as a radio presenter from the Hyderabad radio station; he honed his acting skills by taking part in plays broadcast from the radio in 1960s.

Meanwhile, he obtained a postgraduate degree from the University of Sindh,Jamshoro.

He later moved to Karachi and began his career as an actor.

Shah was introduced by ptv producer late 'Shahzad Khalil' in his Urdu-drama serial "Teesra Kinara" from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars.

PTV's play Urta Asman, directed by Shahzad Khalil, was his debut performance. Teesra Kinara was his first popular television play and Shafi became a household name. He earned accolades for his acting in many plays, especially Chand Girahan, Dairey, Aanch, Bund Gulab and Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat.

Shafi acted in all mediums of entertainment, from radio, theatre to films and television. During his 30-year career. He performed in over 50 drama serials and over 100 television plays in the urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels.

Shafi Muhammad Shah died while asleep at his Clifton home on November 17, 2007. The cause of death was liver failure.