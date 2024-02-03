Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release

Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar.

‘Dil Lagi’ which was the 38th film in the career of legend Nadeem and 2nd platinum jubilee venture was released on 2.2. 1974 celebrated a fabulous Platinum jubilee after completing 86 weeks.

On this occasion, the film ‘Dil Lagi’ was also screened for the audience.

Various Singers of Hyderabad including Tanveer Siddiqui, Raja Babu Govinda and Sidra Shaikh performed on the solo and duet songs picturised on Nadeem and his co-stars.

Later awards were also given by All Karachi superstars federation to various artists and journalists including Papoo chocolaty, Naik Muhammad Bhatti, Aslam Ansari, Mjaeed Mughal, Haneef Khan Aziz, Rana Siidique Rajpoot, Saleem Ghaurri, Syed Sajid Yazdani, Aslam Ilyas, Farhan Khan Affandi, Dr. Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, Munawar Zai, Aftab Ahmed Soomro, Pir Syed Mehmood Jafferri, Sidra Shaikh, Abdul Ghani Ansari, Riaz Paras, Abid Hussain, S.M Shakir, Shabir Murad, Asaduulah Qureshi, Israr Leghari, Qadeer Jawed and Maqbool Burfat.