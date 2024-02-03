- Home
- Showbiz
- Lollywood
- Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release
Fans Rejoice As Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ Completes 50 Years Of Its Release
Chand Sahkeel Published February 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar.
‘Dil Lagi’ which was the 38th film in the career of legend Nadeem and 2nd platinum jubilee venture was released on 2.2. 1974 celebrated a fabulous Platinum jubilee after completing 86 weeks.
On this occasion, the film ‘Dil Lagi’ was also screened for the audience.
Various Singers of Hyderabad including Tanveer Siddiqui, Raja Babu Govinda and Sidra Shaikh performed on the solo and duet songs picturised on Nadeem and his co-stars.
Later awards were also given by All Karachi superstars federation to various artists and journalists including Papoo chocolaty, Naik Muhammad Bhatti, Aslam Ansari, Mjaeed Mughal, Haneef Khan Aziz, Rana Siidique Rajpoot, Saleem Ghaurri, Syed Sajid Yazdani, Aslam Ilyas, Farhan Khan Affandi, Dr. Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, Munawar Zai, Aftab Ahmed Soomro, Pir Syed Mehmood Jafferri, Sidra Shaikh, Abdul Ghani Ansari, Riaz Paras, Abid Hussain, S.M Shakir, Shabir Murad, Asaduulah Qureshi, Israr Leghari, Qadeer Jawed and Maqbool Burfat.
Recent Stories
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
District central police meet candidates for 2024 general election
20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb
Chairman JKSDMI expresses resolve to support Kashmiris' just struggle
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death3 hours ago
-
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered4 hours ago
-
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer1 day ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed9 days ago
-
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans9 days ago
-
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments10 days ago
-
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures11 days ago
-
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha Omar12 days ago
-
Short film " Muhaafiz" premier held17 days ago
-
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem18 days ago
-
Resham opens up about her single status19 days ago
-
Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media21 days ago