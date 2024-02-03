Open Menu

Fans Rejoice As Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ Completes 50 Years Of Its Release

Chand Sahkeel Published February 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release

Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Kamran Art promoters in collaboration with All Karachi superstar Nadeem Federation organized a unique ceremony on the completion of 50 years of legend Nadeem’s film ‘Dil Lagi’ directed by Aslam Dar.

‘Dil Lagi’ which was the 38th film in the career of legend Nadeem and 2nd platinum jubilee venture was released on 2.2. 1974 celebrated a fabulous Platinum jubilee after completing 86 weeks.

On this occasion, the film ‘Dil Lagi’ was also screened for the audience.

Various Singers of Hyderabad including Tanveer Siddiqui, Raja Babu Govinda and Sidra Shaikh performed on the solo and duet songs picturised on Nadeem and his co-stars.

Later awards were also given by All Karachi superstars federation to various artists and journalists including Papoo chocolaty, Naik Muhammad Bhatti, Aslam Ansari, Mjaeed Mughal, Haneef Khan Aziz, Rana Siidique Rajpoot, Saleem Ghaurri, Syed Sajid Yazdani, Aslam Ilyas, Farhan Khan Affandi, Dr. Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan, Munawar Zai, Aftab Ahmed Soomro, Pir Syed Mehmood Jafferri, Sidra Shaikh, Abdul Ghani Ansari, Riaz Paras, Abid Hussain, S.M Shakir, Shabir Murad, Asaduulah Qureshi, Israr Leghari, Qadeer Jawed and Maqbool Burfat.

Related Topics

Karachi Film And Movies Hyderabad Govinda All

Recent Stories

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

Police conducts mock rehearsal for election

1 second ago
 Minister promises world standard medical care at C ..

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

3 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 h ..

Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours

5 seconds ago
 Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions ..

Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader

1 minute ago
 CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, C ..

CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera

1 minute ago
 MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenienc ..

MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public

1 minute ago
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

CPO reviews security arrangements for elections

1 minute ago
 Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

1 minute ago
 District central police meet candidates for 2024 g ..

District central police meet candidates for 2024 general election

50 minutes ago
 20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on ..

20th Convocation of Isra University to be held on 4 Feb

50 minutes ago
 Chairman JKSDMI expresses resolve to support Kash ..

Chairman JKSDMI expresses resolve to support Kashmiris' just struggle

50 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz