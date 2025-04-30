Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

(@Abdulla99267510)

Faizan not only hurls inappropriate labels at Hania but also levels indecent and baseless accusations against her on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The fans of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is currently gaining popularity in India for her dramas Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, have come to defend her on the social media against criticism of an Indian actor.

The actress found herself in an unfortunate controversy.

Actor Faizan Ansari stirred outrage on social media by making vulgar and offensive remarks about her.

Faizan not only hurled inappropriate labels at Hania but also leveled indecent and baseless accusations against her. This incident surfaced amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, where Hania Aamir has been in the spotlight across media platforms in both countries.

Interestingly, Faizan Ansari’s disgraceful comments were condemned by his own countrymen. Indian fans took to social media to express their anger and disappointment. One user wrote, “How can someone use such shameful words about a woman?” while another added, “He’s only doing this for cheap fame.”

Hania Aamir, who was set to star in Diljit Dosanjh’s film Sardaar Ji 3, now faces uncertainty regarding her role due to the Pahalgam attacks.

However, her popularity remains strong, with Indian fans also coming to her defense.