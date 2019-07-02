Farhan, Mawra wish Urwa on birthday

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Sharing a picture while looking at Urwa, husband Farhan Saeed wrote a beautiful birthday wish for wife.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Actress Urwa Hocane is celebrating her 28th birthday today.

Family members, friends and fans have been pouring love for Urwa on the occasion.

“To many more years looking at you like this! A very Happy birthday to my perfect one! May all of your wishes come true before you even wish them. Love you ♾️♾️♾️ #happybirthdayurwa” he wrote.

Meanwhile, sister Mawra Hocane also wished Urwa in the sweetest way possible.

They are known for their sister love and they share a bond like no other.

Mawra shared a few pictures of Urwa and wrote a long heartfelt birthday wish.

“I thank God for you every day. My best friend forever. My lifeline. My home!!!!!!! Happy birthday. My Life is worth the while cuz I have you in it. I wish you happiness & success & health & everything there is,” she wrote.