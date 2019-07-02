UrduPoint.com
Farhan, Mawra Wish Urwa On Birthday

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:53 PM

Farhan, Mawra wish Urwa on birthday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Actress Urwa Hocane is celebrating her 28th birthday today.

Family members, friends and fans have been pouring love for Urwa on the occasion.

Sharing a picture while looking at Urwa, husband Farhan Saeed wrote a beautiful birthday wish for wife.

“To many more years looking at you like this! A very Happy birthday to my perfect one! May all of your wishes come true before you even wish them. Love you ♾️♾️♾️ #happybirthdayurwa” he wrote.

Meanwhile, sister Mawra Hocane also wished Urwa in the sweetest way possible.

They are known for their sister love and they share a bond like no other.

Mawra shared a few pictures of Urwa and wrote a long heartfelt birthday wish.

“I thank God for you every day. My best friend forever. My lifeline. My home!!!!!!! Happy birthday. My Life is worth the while cuz I have you in it. I wish you happiness & success & health & everything there is,” she wrote.

