Farmers, Police Clash Over Of Kangana Ranaut Effigy In Uttar Pradesh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

The farmers staged a sit-in, demanded the return of the effigy and vowed to continue their protest until their demand was met.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday tried to set ablaze an effigy of Bollywood actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as a form of protest against her controversial remarks about the farmers.

The Indian media reported that the situation escalated when police intervened and confiscated the effigy which led to a confrontation between the protesters and the police.

The clash caused significant disruption which resulted in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Lucknow highway.

Harish Chauhan, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, strongly condemned Kangana Ranaut’s comments, terming them as disgraceful, and urged the authorities to file a case against her.

