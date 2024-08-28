Farmers, Police Clash Over Of Kangana Ranaut Effigy In Uttar Pradesh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM
The farmers staged a sit-in, demanded the return of the effigy and vowed to continue their protest until their demand was met.
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Wednesday tried to set ablaze an effigy of Bollywood actress and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, as a form of protest against her controversial remarks about the farmers.
The Indian media reported that the situation escalated when police intervened and confiscated the effigy which led to a confrontation between the protesters and the police.
The clash caused significant disruption which resulted in a traffic jam on the Delhi-Lucknow highway.
In response to the incident, the farmers staged a sit-in, demanded the return of the effigy and vowed to continue their protest until their demand was met.
Harish Chauhan, the spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, strongly condemned Kangana Ranaut’s comments, terming them as disgraceful, and urged the authorities to file a case against her.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Mahira Khan marks birthday of her husband17 hours ago
-
ACP pays tribute to renowned comedian Hanif Raja2 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq reveals childhood dream of becoming princes like Lady Diana2 days ago
-
Mimi Chakraborty reveals rape threats over posts against Kolkata rape case7 days ago
-
2016 film 'Your Name' surpasses 'Spirited Away' as the highest-grossing film in Japan8 days ago
-
Sajal Aly likely to join Indian Superstar Prabhas in upcoming Film ‘Fauji’9 days ago
-
Alhamra Arts Council launches Theater initiative for students9 days ago
-
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home10 days ago
-
Hospitalized due to dehydration, not heart attack: Aima Baig12 days ago
-
NA Standing Committee on electricity affairs condemns singer of “Bill, Bill Pakistan”12 days ago
-
People should focus on crime, not on her, Nimra Khan reacts to criticism14 days ago
-
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest17 days ago