Farrukh Condoles Death Of Actor Sohail Asghar

Chand Sahkeel 20 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Sohail Ashghar who breathed his last on Saturday after prolonged illness at Lahore.

In his condolence message, the Minister said Asghar had performed on stage and television for a long time. His services to the showbiz industry would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless his soul with eternal peace and grant high ranks in Jannah.

