Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan calls on Spanish parliamentarians

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan on Monday called on the Spanish senators and discussed ways to enhance cultural collaboration between the two countries.

A delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate of Spain is visiting Pakistan from 13-19 November 2024.

Renowned painter and calligrapher Tahir-bin-Qalandar, Professor Raja Amir of the Lahore school of Economics (LSE) and Director Iqbal academy Dr. Rauf Rafiqi were also present during the meeting.

The Spanish delegation expressed their desire to enhancing cultural collaboration between the two countries and strengthening people-to-people ties.