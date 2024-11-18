Fashion Designer Ali Xeeshan Calls On Spanish Parliamentarians
Chand Sahkeel Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan on Monday called on the Spanish senators and discussed ways to enhance cultural collaboration between the two countries
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Fashion designer Ali Xeeshan on Monday called on the Spanish senators and discussed ways to enhance cultural collaboration between the two countries.
A delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Senate of Spain is visiting Pakistan from 13-19 November 2024.
Renowned painter and calligrapher Tahir-bin-Qalandar, Professor Raja Amir of the Lahore school of Economics (LSE) and Director Iqbal academy Dr. Rauf Rafiqi were also present during the meeting.
The Spanish delegation expressed their desire to enhancing cultural collaboration between the two countries and strengthening people-to-people ties.
Recent Stories
UN climate chief urges focus on major political decisions to advance climate act ..
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore
Court dismisses NAB's application to withdraw BoP reference
ITF Junior Tennis C'ships: Local talent shines in boys’ singles
DPM Dar chairs 5th session of Exploration & Production Committee
Govt urged to increase timings for restaurants
KP Inter-Regional Schools' Cricket Tournament from 21st
Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir
Philippines cleans up after sixth major storm in weeks
Sindh Govt presents policy framework to control livestock diseases
AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public mee ..
PM grieved over dengue outbreak in Bangladesh
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go viral2 days ago
-
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro5 days ago
-
Revival of classical theatre reviewed7 days ago
-
Stage drama writer Muneer Raj passes away7 days ago
-
Renowned playback singer A Nayyar remembered7 days ago
-
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral10 days ago
-
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment11 days ago
-
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election12 days ago
-
ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov13 days ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case13 days ago
-
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral13 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday14 days ago