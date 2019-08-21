UrduPoint.com
Father Forgives His Two Sons In Model Girl Qandeel Murder Case

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:01 PM

Father forgives his two sons in model girl Qandeel murder case

Parents of model girl Qandeel have forgiven their sons in Qandeel murder case.The parents have filed affidavit for pardoning their sons in the court

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Parents of model girl Qandeel have forgiven their sons in Qandeel murder case.The parents have filed affidavit for pardoning their sons in the court.Azeem Baloch, father of renowned model girl Qandeel Baloch has forgiven his two sons Wasim and Aslam Shaheen in Qandeel murder case.Father of Qandeel has prayed the court to acquit his two sons honorably.

Qandeel father has said in his affidavit that Qandeel murder case was registered on July 16, 2016 while law related to honor was amended on October22, 2016.

The amendment in law of honor 311 has been made later. Therefore, new law is not applicable to this case. The accused should be acquitted under section 345 of criminal procedure.The judge of Model court has summoned prosecution and lawyers for arguments on the affidavit filed by Qandeel father for pardoning his two sons involved in murder case of Qandeel.

