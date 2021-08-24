Fatima Bhutto reacts on recent remarks of Angelina Jolie about Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

The writer who is niece of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has wished for the actor to raise her voice for Kashmir by raising a question: “Has anyone told her about Kashmir?,”.

Taking to Twitter, Fatima Bhutto said, “Judging by some leading feminists and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week.” In another tweet, she added, “Thanks so much, do Palestine next,”.

In another tweet, she discussed the pressing issue of Kashmir.

“Has anyone told her about Kashmir?,” she tweeted.

She had expressed her wish for the actor to raise voice for Kashmir and Palestine as well as it makes sense to call attention to the plight of those suffering around the world rather than simply focusing on one region.

Earlier, Fatima Bhutto had raised a question as how "West has always excelled in PR, hugging babies, crying on tv, prancing around in burqas." According to her, they are "bending over backwards in Afghanistan to shape the story and cover their catastrophic incompetence, callousness and corruption. Won’t work. Your failure will haunt you."

Angelina Jolie who is also an envoy for the UNHCR, recently debuted on Instagram for the sake of displaced Afghans after the Taliban takeover and promised to amplify their voices.

Jolie turned to her Instagram handle last week and talked about how young girls in Afghanistan will suffer after the Taliban takeover.