Fatima Effendi Urges People To Show Empathy Towards Divorced Couple

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2022 | 03:32 PM

Fatima Effendi urges people to show empathy towards divorced couple

The actress has reacted to the divorce rumours of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2022) Actress-cum-model Fatima Effendi on Saturday reacted to the divorce rumours of popular Lollywood couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

The actess said that the people should show empathy towards the divorced couples.

Taking to Twitter, Fatima asked people to support the couples who parted ways.

She shared a text story on the photo and video sharing application in which she wrote, “I have so manyyy couples around me that have been divorced but dont belong to the showbiz fraternity. Hence their cases are not highlighted and only actors are blamed for normalising divorce,”.

She also said, “When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it?”.

The actress pointed out that divorce was a ‘painful process’, equally for celebs as well as common people.

She wrote, “Common people get divorced too, for them their relatives’ questions become a pain,” celeb weighed in on the situation.

She also said, “But for public figures the whole world becomes a jury.”

The actress asked the people to ‘spare such couples alone’ in the ‘tough time’, and show more ’empathy’ towards them.

