Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

The actress also shared pictures of her bruised legs and revealed that she sustained those injuries after falling off the cycle in the film.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) Bollywood’s emerging star Fatima Sana Sheikh has won massive praise and love for her excellent performance as Laali in Modern Love Mumbai.

The fans of the actress are appreciating the film and her critics are lauding her role.

Fatima, who was last seen in Netflix’s Thar, is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal as well as she will be seen in Taapsee Pannu's Dhak Dhak.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures and detailed her journey of performing Laali on the screen.

She said, "I am still not over with the joy of playing laali. All the highs and the lows. And finally I can show off the bruises I got falling off of the cycle. I genuinely am touched by the love that I am receiving,”.

The actress thanked her fans and wrote, “And to all the people who have reached out to me, shared their stories. Told me that they too have crossed the flyover and that laali has inspired them. Thank you for opening up to me.”

“If you haven’t yet seen the film. Please do watch it. It’s on amazon, modern love. RAAT RAANI. @maniyar.nilesh @shonalibose_ I can’t thank you guys enough for giving me laali. #raatrani.." she added.