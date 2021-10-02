UrduPoint.com

Fawad Condoles Demise Of Legendary Actor Umer Sharif

Chand Sahkeel 45 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 05:09 PM

Fawad condoles demise of legendary actor Umer Sharif

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran comedian Umer Sharif.

In a tweet, the minister said the actor, who always distributed smiles on the faces of people of all ages, has left for his eternal abode.

He said the nation paid the best tribute to its artist talent and proved that they love art and artists.

He remarked that Umer Sharif's name would always be written in golden letters in the encyclopedia of fine arts of Pakistan.\932

