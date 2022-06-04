Fawad Khan appointed national goodwill ambassador by UNDP

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor says he is honoured and excited to start his journey as UNDP Pakistan's goodwill ambassador.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2022) Lollywood star Fawad Khan has been appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the announcement with his fans and friends.

The 40-year old actoe wrote, "Honoured and excited to start my journey as UNDP Pakistan's goodwill ambassador!,".

He also wrote, "I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a road map for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030,".

Before Fawad, many other Pakistani celebrities had been made ambassadors to represent the country on the international forum.

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were also appointed ambassadors by the Ministry of Human Rights for girls' rights and UNHCR to speak for the refugee cause respectively in 2019.