Fawad Khan, Sadaf  welcome their third child

The couple who has not announced personally the birth of baby girt are receiving congratulations messages from different friend and fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 16th, 2020) Popular Model and actor Fawad Afzal Khan and his wife Sadaf have been blessed with child girl.

The couple has welcomed the baby girl.

Although the coupled have not announced it openly so far, fans and friends have started sending them best wishes.

An account which is run by the team of Fawad Khan congratulated the family over the birth of child-girl.

Fawad and Sadar are parents to two children son Ayaan and daughter Elayna.