Fawad Khan Set To Make Bollywood Comeback After 8 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Fawad Khan Set to Make Bollywood Comeback After 8 Years

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after an eight-year break. He will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in a new romantic comedy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after an eight-year break. He will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in a new romantic comedy. The film, directed by Aarti Bagdi, will be shot entirely in the UK and promises a unique love story between two "broken individuals."

Fawad Khan is well-loved among South Asians worldwide, and his roles in previous Hindi films like ‘Khoobsurat,’ ‘Kapoor & Sons,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ have only increased the excitement for his comeback.

The movie's details are still a secret, but insiders say it’s about two people who meet by chance, help each other, and eventually fall in love.

Besides this project, Fawad is also reuniting with Sanam Saeed for the series ‘Barzakh’ and starring with Mahira Khan in the Netflix Original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.’

Fans are eagerly awaiting Fawad’s return. Interestingly, he was originally considered by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the hit series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ but plans changed. Nonetheless, Fawad's comeback is expected to be a delightful treat for his fans!

