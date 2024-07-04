Fawad Khan Set To Make Bollywood Comeback After 8 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:28 PM
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after an eight-year break. He will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in a new romantic comedy
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is returning to Bollywood after an eight-year break. He will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in a new romantic comedy. The film, directed by Aarti Bagdi, will be shot entirely in the UK and promises a unique love story between two "broken individuals."
Fawad Khan is well-loved among South Asians worldwide, and his roles in previous Hindi films like ‘Khoobsurat,’ ‘Kapoor & Sons,’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ have only increased the excitement for his comeback.
The movie's details are still a secret, but insiders say it’s about two people who meet by chance, help each other, and eventually fall in love.
Besides this project, Fawad is also reuniting with Sanam Saeed for the series ‘Barzakh’ and starring with Mahira Khan in the Netflix Original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.’
Fans are eagerly awaiting Fawad’s return. Interestingly, he was originally considered by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the hit series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ but plans changed. Nonetheless, Fawad's comeback is expected to be a delightful treat for his fans!
Recent Stories
BFA students put on display their theses
BISP-ADB to connect beneficiaries with global job markets and skill programmes
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Commissioner reviews Chenab river situation
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
Five injured in road mishap
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
IESCO to replace all meters with AMI by 2030: Dr Amjad
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
On SCO sidelines, PM Shehbaz interacts with world leaders
Vaccine development training of OIC scientists begins in Jakarta
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role3 hours ago
-
Court dismisses interim bail of Zainab Jamil's husband19 hours ago
-
Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire1 day ago
-
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case1 day ago
-
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film3 days ago
-
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza3 days ago
-
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill5 days ago
-
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her6 days ago
-
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station6 days ago
-
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours9 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal10 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media12 days ago