Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead of wedding festivities

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood couple has made a joint post on their respective handles on the social media.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Bollywood’s couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Friday gave a special message for the fans and friends just hours before their wedding festivities

The couple made a joint post on their respective handles on the photo and video sharing application while extending their love to the fans and loved ones before they kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities later in the day.

Chadha announced, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all,” before Fazal joined in saying, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

She said, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends,”

Fazl said, “We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way,”.

Chadha concluded, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

The Indian media reported that the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies for the couple would take place tomorrow, October 1. The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor shared a glimpse of her mehendi-adorned hands earlier today.richa ali weddingReportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows on October 3 in Mumbai, followed by a reception, the next day.

The Bollywood celebs first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012, and fell in love.

After being in a relationship for years, they were to get married in 2020 but postponed the ceremony due to the pandemic.