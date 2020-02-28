Feroze Khan says TikTok is a cancer'

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has termed Chinese video sharing social networking service TikTok a cancer'

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has termed Chinese video sharing social networking service TikTok a cancer'.The Khaani actor, who has embarked on a spiritual journey, took to Twitter sharing two stories of the Tiktokers and said "TikTok is cancer.

I repeat, cancer!".Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.