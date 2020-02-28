UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feroze Khan Says TikTok Is A Cancer'

Chand Sahkeel 51 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:29 PM

Feroze Khan says TikTok is a cancer'

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has termed Chinese video sharing social networking service TikTok a cancer'

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has termed Chinese video sharing social networking service TikTok a cancer'.The Khaani actor, who has embarked on a spiritual journey, took to Twitter sharing two stories of the Tiktokers and said "TikTok is cancer.

I repeat, cancer!".Totally agreed. It's not only waste of time but it's distracting our youth from their main goals.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Twitter Cancer From

Recent Stories

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

1 minute ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

2 minutes ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

2 minutes ago

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure abo ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.