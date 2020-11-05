UrduPoint.com
FIA Hands Over 15-year Travel History Of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan To FBR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:42 PM

FIA hands over 15-year travel history of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to FBR

FBR which is investigating income and assets of the legendary singer has asked FIA for his travel history from 2014 to 2020 to investigate his income and assets for tax.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) handed over 15-year travel history of the country’s top Qawal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

FIA provided 11 pages detailed travel history of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to FBR.

“We have provided 15-year travel history of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to FBR,” said an officer while seeking anonymity.

He said FBR just demanded six-year travel history of the singer from 2014 to 2020. FBR was investigating income and assets of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

A day earlier, the legendary singer reached 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

