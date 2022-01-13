UrduPoint.com

FIA Issues Notice To Hareem Shah For Traveling With Huge Sum Of Money

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 03:27 PM

FIA issues notice to Hareem Shah for traveling with huge sum of money

The TikToker denies travelling to the UK with heavy amount, says she had just made a fun video.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2022) TikToker Hareem Shah is in the hot waters as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing has launched an official inquiry against her for claiming to travel to the United Kingdom with a huge amount of money from Karachi.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Additional Director Imran Riaz said that their crime-fighting unit took notice of Hareem shah’s claims as it came under the offence of money laundering.

According to some reports, the tiktoker, however, denied it and said that it was just a fun video.

The officer said that Hareem Shah video was an act of ridiculing, disrupting and defaming the government of Pakistan as the state institutions.

Imran Riaz said that Hareem also gloried the offence of Money Laundering in cyber space, adding that a notice was issued to her to explain her position.

Hareem shah whose original name is Fizza Hussain traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10. The TikToker had sad that she was travelling with a large sums of Currency of the first time. She also warned others to be careful and said that she reached Doha safely.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Doha United Kingdom Cyber Crime Money Federal Investigation Agency January From Government Airport Sad Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

22 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

39 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

27 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

30 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.