Fiancé Yasir Hussain congratulates Iqra for winning two awards at LSA 

Expressing his happiness over Iqra’s achievement, Yasir wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Newly engaged Yasir Hussain has wished his fiancé Iqra Aziz for winning two awards at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Iqra bagged two best actress awards for her popular drama ‘Suno Chanda’, from both critics and viewers’ choice.

Sharing a picture of themselves, Yasir congratulated Iqra for winning not one but two best actress awards at LSA for Suno Chanda.

He already anticipated that Iqra will again get the best actress award this year for her hit drama ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’.

Yasir said that the award will come home next year too.

“Congratulations @iiqraaziz aik nahi 2 lux best Actres awards 🥈 👏🏼 😘 for suno chanda .. last year suno chanda aur is saal ranjha ranjha kardi . matlab agly saal bhi award gher hi aye ga Inshallah❤️” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Iqra also expressed her gratitude for winning two awards for her popular drama ‘Suno Chanda’ at the LSA.

Sharing a picture of the two awards, she took to Instagram to thank the LSA for the beautiful night that they all enjoyed, from the awards to the amazing performances we all witnessed.

“Receiving these awards was more than a dream come true if I be honest, because my mother wanted me to win one of them and then getting two LUX in one night is BIG‼️” she wrote.

About her character in Suno Chanda for which she won the award, she said, “Arjiya Nazaqat Ali was a very difficult character for me because it was different. She was progressive yet traditional, lively and emotional at the same time. These days you hardly get a chance to play a character like Arjiya with so many shades🌸”

Finally, Iqra dedicated the award to all the women out there working hard and thanked her fans for the love and support.

In another highlight from the glamourous night, actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz during the ceremony.

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official at LSA with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the entire entertainment fraternity. The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra is breaking the internet.