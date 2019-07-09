UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fiancé Yasir Hussain Congratulates Iqra For Winning Two Awards At LSA 

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 26 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:01 PM

Fiancé Yasir Hussain congratulates Iqra for winning two awards at LSA 

Expressing his happiness over Iqra’s achievement, Yasir wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Newly engaged Yasir Hussain has wished his fiancé Iqra Aziz for winning two awards at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Iqra bagged two best actress awards for her popular drama ‘Suno Chanda’, from both critics and viewers’ choice.

Expressing his happiness over Iqra’s achievement, Yasir wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of themselves, Yasir congratulated Iqra for winning not one but two best actress awards at LSA for Suno Chanda.

He already anticipated that Iqra will again get the best actress award this year for her hit drama ‘Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’.

Yasir said that the award will come home next year too.

“Congratulations @iiqraaziz aik nahi 2 lux best Actres awards 🥈 👏🏼 😘 for suno chanda .. last year suno chanda aur is saal ranjha ranjha kardi . matlab agly saal bhi award gher hi aye ga Inshallah❤️” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Iqra also expressed her gratitude for winning two awards for her popular drama ‘Suno Chanda’ at the LSA.

Sharing a picture of the two awards, she took to Instagram to thank the LSA for the beautiful night that they all enjoyed, from the awards to the amazing performances we all witnessed.

“Receiving these awards was more than a dream come true if I be honest, because my mother wanted me to win one of them and then getting two LUX in one night is BIG‼️” she wrote.

About her character in Suno Chanda for which she won the award, she said, “Arjiya Nazaqat Ali was a very difficult character for me because it was different. She was progressive yet traditional, lively and emotional at the same time. These days you hardly get a chance to play a character like Arjiya with so many shades🌸”

Finally, Iqra dedicated the award to all the women out there working hard and thanked her fans for the love and support.

In another highlight from the glamourous night, actor Yasir Hussain proposed Iqra Aziz during the ceremony.

Both of the stars were frequently seen posting stories and posts on social media and the couple posted a love confession on their Instagram account last Valentine’s Day.

However, they made it official at LSA with their engagement.

In a dramatic scene, Yasir Hussain while hosting the show suddenly took a pause from his performance and expressed his feelings for Iqra.

He bowed down on his knees and proposed Iqra in front of the entire entertainment fraternity. The actor also presented her an engagement ring which Iqra happily accepted.

This was followed by Yasir Hussain intimately kissing Iqra.

The video of Yasir proposing Iqra is breaking the internet.

Related Topics

Internet Social Media Same Yasir Hussain Women Post All From Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

LHC allows Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor to exa ..

3 minutes ago

WAM Feature: COSCO Abu Dhabi a gateway for ‘Belt ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes marginally higher

13 minutes ago

ANF seizes heroin, arrests two accused in Karachi

13 minutes ago

Deadline over! Marvi Memon to soon address importa ..

23 minutes ago

New Oliver Stone's Documentary on Ukraine With Put ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.