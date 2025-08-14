Film Actor Imran Abbas Steals Show At Model College
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:45 AM
Model College for Gilrs F-11/3 marked the Independence Day celebrations of Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Model College for Gilrs F-11/3 marked the Independence Day celebrations of Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Wednesday.
The event was graced by renowned television and film actor Imran Abbas, who attended as the chief guest, said a press release. Popular singers Waqas Niazi and Shahroz Khan also joined the celebrations, adding a special musical charm to the occasion.
The college grounds were filled with patriotic spirit as students presented a variety of colourful performances. The programme included heartfelt speeches, lively cultural shows, melodious national songs, and energetic tableaus representing the unity and diversity of Pakistan.
Each segment reflected the students’ deep love and respect for their homeland.
Imran Abbas praised the students for their dedication and talent, while Waqas Niazi and Shahroz Khan captivated the audience with their soulful performances.
The guests appreciated the college administration for organizing such a vibrant and well-coordinated event, which not only celebrated Independence Day but also promoted national unity and cultural heritage.
The celebrations concluded with a joint chorus of “Dil Dil Pakistan”as the hall echoed with voices full of pride and commitment towards Pakistan’s bright future. IMCG F-11/3 once again proved itself a beacon of patriotism and cultural pride.
