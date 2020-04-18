Film actor Shan calls Imran Khan a “True Warrior”

(@fidahassanain)

The legendary actor says Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting on different fronts for development of the country and prosperity of its people despite that he is surrounded by many challenges including inside and outside enemies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Popular film Star Shan on Saturday paid tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his struggle and fight on different fronts for development of the country and its people.

Taking to Twitter, Shan Shahid who is known as Shan has shared the cover page of Time Magazine featuring Imran Khan for his long struggle and efforts he was putting for the development and prosperity of the county and its people.

The actor called PM Imran Khan a “True Warrior”.

The actor wrote: “#TrueWarrior a man surrounded by an unfriendly parliament , opportunist loyals , enemies inside& outside, non supportive system,non supportive media ,A virus,poor economy, piles of past debt .

yet he still fights for the people of Pakistan . May the will of ALMIGHTY guide him,”.

Few minutes ago before the actor’s tweet, Prime Minister addressed the nation and said that he would try his best to end poverty in Pakistan. He also urged the rich people to fully support the poor and needy people at this difficult time.