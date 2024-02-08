Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

The 4th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt was observed here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The 4th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt was observed here.

Nighat Butt worked in showbiz industry for around three decades.

She gave exceptional performances in various tv plays, including Pyaas, Landa Bazaar,

Khwahish and Waris.

She died on this day in 2020 in the city.