Film Actress Nighat Butt Remembered
Chand Sahkeel Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM
The 4th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt was observed here
Nighat Butt worked in showbiz industry for around three decades.
She gave exceptional performances in various tv plays, including Pyaas, Landa Bazaar,
Khwahish and Waris.
