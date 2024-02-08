Open Menu

Film Actress Nighat Butt Remembered

Chand Sahkeel Published February 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Film actress Nighat Butt remembered

The 4th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt was observed here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The 4th death anniversary of renowned television and film actress Nighat Butt was observed here.

Nighat Butt worked in showbiz industry for around three decades.

She gave exceptional performances in various tv plays, including Pyaas, Landa Bazaar,

Khwahish and Waris.

She died on this day in 2020 in the city.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Showbiz Died 2020 TV Industry

Recent Stories

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

13 minutes ago
 Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for ..

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..

13 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

13 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

36 minutes ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

36 minutes ago
 French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphi ..

French navy enforces fishing ban to protect dolphins

36 minutes ago
Stock markets waver as investors track company ear ..

Stock markets waver as investors track company earnings

36 minutes ago
 J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, ..

J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniv ..

1 hour ago
 World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming leve ..

World sees first 12 months above 1.5C warming level: climate monitor

1 hour ago
 Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers ..

Pride and sadness: 40 years on Sarajevo remembers its Olympics

1 hour ago
 US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot ca ..

US Supreme Court hears high-stakes Trump ballot case

1 hour ago
 ECP chief commends successful election

ECP chief commends successful election

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz