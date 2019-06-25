Film 'Baji' to be released on June 28

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The most awaited feature film of one of major tv channels, Baji, will be released on June 28 all over the country, along with 62 different cinemas of the world

Heroine of the film, Amna Ilyas, has completed a promotion campaign of the film.

She told APP here on Tuesday that film-star, Mira, performed the role of Baji, which extremely suited to her due to her long experience in acting.

Usman Butt also performed a major role in the film. Saqib Malik has directed the film. Amna said that all technical requirements of a successful film has been fulfilled.