Film director Pervez Malik remembered

Famous film producer and director Pervez Malik was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Famous film producer and director Pervez Malik was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday.

Born in Karachi in 1938, he directed more than 20 films, mostly urdu, and received excellent reviews from both film critics and the public.

He directed films like Heera aur Pathar, Armaan, Ehsaan, Doraaha, Pehchaan, Talaash, Pakeeza, Intikhab, Hum Dono, Qurbani and Gharibon ka Baadshah.

His family had a background in military service, but he was influenced by his class fellow, Waheed Murad, whose father, ran a film distribution business, namely Film Arts.

With the passage of time, both learned the art of making and marketing films from Nasir Murad and his colleagues, mostly film-industry personalities.

After graduation,Pervez went to United States to study film-making in the and received his Masters degree in film-making from University of Southern California at Los Angeles and returned to Pakistan in 1963.

On return he joined Waheed who had already produced his own two films under the banner of his father's Films Art.

Pervez and Waheed Murad together made hit films like Heera aur Pathar, Armaan and Ehsaan.

But due to some differences which arose between them, he decided to start films with other heroes like Nadeem and Mohammad Ali.

Three of Pervez's films were exempted from tax and received President's Pride of Performance Awards. He also received severalawards in best director's and lifetime achievement categories.

He died on November 12,2008.