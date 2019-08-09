Film 'Heer Maan Ja' release on Eid-ul-Azha

Film 'Heer Maan Ja' will be released country-wide on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Film 'Heer Maan Ja' will be released country-wide on Eid-ul-Azha.

It would also be released at the UAE cinema houses on August 22 and in the UK on August 23.

Talking to APP here on Friday, director of the film, Azfar Jafri, said that the film was based on a romantic story and was expected to be a hit one.

He said that all arrangements had been made to screen the film all-over the country on Eid.

Imran Kazmi is the producer of the film.