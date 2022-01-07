'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

(@Aneesah05582539)

A 'Film Mela' celebrating art would be held in an open air theatre at Shakarparian on January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A 'Film Mela' celebrating art would be held in an open air theatre at Shakarparian on January 15.

Rumatics Films in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) would organize the film mela.

The mela organizer has started bookings for food stalls at the premises, said a press release issued here.

Hareem Rasheed, Firaq e Aman (The Band), Samaj the Band and others would also perform at the film mela.

The entry will be free.