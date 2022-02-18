The famous film star Haider Sultan Rahi is all set to revive the legacy of legendary superstar Sultan Rahi of Maula Jutt fame in his upcoming pictures as the movie star claims to follow his father's acting style for the first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The famous film star Haider Sultan Rahi is all set to revive the legacy of legendary superstar Sultan Rahi of Maula Jutt fame in his upcoming pictures as the movie star claims to follow his father's acting style for the first time.

Haider Rahi was excited to reveal that his new movies' producers and directors were happy on his efforts to try Sultan Rahi's style with a touch of contemporary art skills, the film star told APP in an exclusive chat while breaking silence on his recent work for the film industry.

Rahi expressed his hope that the films fans would also love to watch him in his new style and role in the new movies to be released soon.

He informed that he was currently working in Punjabi films and his five movies were ready for release.

Haider Rahi is the eldest son of the most famous Punjabi actor and action hero Sultan Rahi who dominated the cinema screens for decades without any failure.

While sharing the release schedule of his new movies, Haider Rahi told that it was expected that two of his movies would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that many actors have tried to copy Super Star Sultan Rahi's style but failed, adding, "now film fans would enjoy to see me in my father's style." Haider Sultan so far has worked in more than 70 different films. He claimed that he tried hard to preserve the legacy of his father.

He said that his father Sultan Rahi was not only a great actor but also a man of character and integrity. Haider Sultan Rahi said there was a lot of room for improvement in the film industry.

He demanded that the cinemas in the country should give priority to local films for projection. Commenting on the way forward and solutions for the revival of film industry, he said the government's involvement was very crucial in promoting the local films.

Haider Rahi said the present government has realized the importance of entertainment industry and also giving due share of appreciation to it.

He said that to restore the golden era, cinema owners, actors and producers should work collectively for quality content and better entertainment. Haider Rahi has studied acting in USA and regretted that there was still no proper education system for learning acting.

He said cinemas was one of the best sources of entertainment and should be accessible to all without any discrimination.

Expressing his optimism and praise for the recent movie hits as quality films he said: "In the next two or three years, there will be betterment and innovation in the content which will lead the film industry to stand on its feet." "A film is created with team work as one actor or producer cannot do it on their own. We need to involve producers, actors, good writers with new ideas to revive film industry."He underlined that there was need to bring new faces to encourage fresh blood and talented youth. Haider appreciated the recent film projects going on in Karachi.

He concluded that Pakistan Television (PTV) was like a mother of all channels but unfortunately it is being neglected for the past two decades. It was propitious that ptv started efforts to restore its past legacy, he said.