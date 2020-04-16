(@fidahassanain)

The film star corrects Singer-cum-politician Jawad Ahmad over his undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying politics is not about those who is better but who can make the country better.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) Popular film star Shan came in defense of Prime Minister Imran Khan Singer-cum-politician Jawad Ahmad criticized him here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Shan Shahid corrected Jawad Ahmad making him clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan at least was not corrupt and questioned him that where he was when the corruption people were in power.

Shan tweeted: “Shukar hai corrupt nahee hain (Thank God he is not corrupt) ... or jab corrupt log power mai thay to aap kahaan thay? (And where had you been when corrupt people were in power?,”.

In another tweet, Shan asked Jawad Ahmad to fuly support Imran Khan as he was struggling during these hard times of Coronavirus and advised him to look to those who were doing better for the country and not those who were just better and doing nothing.

Jawad Ahmad who is a popular singer and is chairman of Barabri Party Pakistan had tweeted earlier while targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan calling him a cunning man and accusing him of doing politics for Tiger Force in fight against Coronavirus.