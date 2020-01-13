UrduPoint.com
Film 'Zindgi Tamasha' To Be Released On Jan 24

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Film 'Zindgi Tamasha' to be released on Jan 24

Based on theme of tolerance, film "Zindgi Tamasha" will be released on January 24 in cinema houses across the country.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Based on theme of tolerance, film "Zindgi Tamasha" will be released on January 24 in cinema houses across the country.

The story of film would stir many questions and it would surely lead to change in thinking, said known drama artist and director Sarmad Khost while holding a press conference here on Monday.

"It is the first film of Ali Qureshi, the hero of the film. Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi are main character. The film is award winner in Busan International Film Festival," claimed Khost.

Film writer Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from National College of Arts, observed that the story beautifully depicted issues related to gender, human psyche, family and professionalism.

