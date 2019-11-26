UrduPoint.com
Films Screening Held At Islamabad Club

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:51 PM

Films screening held at Islamabad Club

Japanese film 'Oshin, and Irani film "Sweetheart" screening was held here at Islamabad Club on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Japanese film 'Oshin, and Irani film "Sweetheart" screening was held here at Islamabad Club on Tuesday.

The film screening was organized by Islamabad Art Festival 2019 in collaboration with Embassy of Japan and Embassy of Iran. The films screening was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Oshin is a Japanese serialized morning television drama, which originally aired from April 4, 1983, to March 31, 1984. The 297 15-minute episodes follow the life of Shin Tanokura during the Meiji Period up to the early 1980s.

In the work, Shin is called Oshin. It was one of the country's most watched serials of all time and has aired in 68 other countries, with subtitles ranging from English to Arabic.

In 1984, the earlier episodes of the drama (focused on young Oshin) were made into an animated movie by Sanrio.

The movie reused Sugako Hashida's scripts and Ayako Kobayashi, who played young Oshin, did Oshin's voiceover.

Irani film 'Sweetheart' documentary is a tale of difficult but, favorite life of a lonely 82 year old mother Firoozeh who has a unique life in the heart of the Alborz Mountains.

The film was also accepted at the 61st International Film Festival of Leipzig in the official section (the world's best documentary), which was chosen as the final choice due to the coincidence of both festivals and the first world premiere.

Japan in Pakistan with the support of the Japan Foundation has been holding film shows since 1995 aiming to provide an opportunity for the people of Pakistan to witness various aspects of the Japanese lifestyle, culture and society through an important medium of films.

