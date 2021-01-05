UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Metal Guitarist Alexi Laiho Dead At 41

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:01 AM

Finnish metal guitarist Alexi Laiho dead at 41

Finnish heavy metal guitarist and singer Alexi Laiho, frontman of the group Children of Bodom, has died aged 41, the group announced Monday

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Finnish heavy metal guitarist and singer Alexi Laiho, frontman of the group Children of Bodom, has died aged 41, the group announced Monday.

The cause of death was not revealed, with other members of the group saying in a social media post that "Laiho had suffered from long-term health issues during his last years".

"We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time," his former band mates Henkka Seppala, Janne Wirman and Jaska Raatikainen said in the post.

According to the post, Laiho -- who formed Children of Bodom together with drummer Jaska Raatikainen in 1993 -- died in his home in Helsinki last week.

The group sold more than 250,000 records in Finland alone, according to their official website, before their farewell concert in December 2019.

Following that, Laiho formed the new group Bodom After Midnight together with three other former band members.

In recognition of his talents, Laiho was named Best Metal Guitarist in 2009 by the readers of Guitar World magazine, public broadcaster YLE reported.

Related Topics

World Social Media Died Helsinki Finland December 2019 Post All From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

6 minutes ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

8 minutes ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

12 minutes ago

1 hour ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.