Firdous Immortalized And Characterized Chaste Women Of Our Society, Say Radio Broadcasters

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:26 PM

Firdous immortalized and characterized chaste women of our society, say Radio broadcasters

Pakistan Radio broadcasters paid rich tribute to late film actress Firdous saying she characterized the beauty, chastity and trustworthiness of women in our society through films she performed in

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Radio broadcasters paid rich tribute to late film actress Firdous saying she characterized the beauty, chastity and trustworthiness of women in our society through films she performed in.

Talking to APP here Wednesday senior broadcaster and controller central production,Radio Pakistan, Islamabad, Asif Khan Khaitran expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the actress.He said that Heer-Ranjha famed actress perfected the role of the Heer, the lead character of our famous folklore. "Firdous persona would emerge in our imagination whenever we think of Heer.

" He said that Firdous performed in lead roles against many actors including Akmal, Sudheer, Aijaz, Inayat Hussain Bhatti and others.

Station Director Radio Multan Kausar Samreen said that Firdous left an indelible mark on the film industry and immortalized the image of Punjabi woman and her fidelity through her performances in different roles. She said that cinema goers liked her films a lot particularly Heer Ranjha, Malangi and Insaniyat.

Asher Hassan Kamran said, Firdous solidified the concept of 'Alhar Mutiyar',a characterful woman who was loving and trustworthy.

More Stories From Showbiz

