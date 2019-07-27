Firdous Jamal makes ageist comments for Mahira Khan, says she is not a good actress

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The veteran actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Veteran actor Firdous Jamal has targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Show host Faisal Qureshi said that he prays Mahira’s upcoming movie Superstar is a hit as none of her movies has been able to do good business this year.

Meanwhile, Firdous Jamal jumped in to give her opinion about Mahira Khan.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal has come under fire for these remarks.

Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past including ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Waris’.

Mahira Khan will next be seen in upcoming romantic drama film Superstar, opposite to Bilal Ashraf.

Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan as well in Bollywood movie Raees besides winning several national and international awards.

Meanwhile, the actress, who has already earned a big name in beauty and performance in an emerging Pakistan film industry, has decided to start film direction from next year alongwith acting.