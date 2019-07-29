Firdous Jamal’s son comes out to defend father’s ageist remarks for Mahira  

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Since Firdous Jamal is not on social media to defend his remarks, his son Hamza Firdous has spoken up on his behalf.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

Taking to Twitter, Hamza Firdous said, “Firdous Jamal has given 45 years of sweat and blood to this industry.

And that too without social media and only pure hardwork. Whereas today, many require branding and marketing, surgeries to stay top notch.”

“This person doesn't need to hold grudges! His work has proven him,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he said we should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny.

“If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn't have praised Sania Saeed, Saba Qamar and Mehwish Hayat in the same show,” he said.

While Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past, Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan in Bollywood besides winning several national and international awards.

Mahira has yet to give her response on his statement.