First European Film Festival To Be Held On Dec 8

First European Film Festival to be held on Dec 8

First European Film Festival in Pakistan would be held from December 8 at five different cities including Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :First European Film Festival in Pakistan would be held from December 8 at five different cities including Islamabad.

In a statement Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) said that the Arts Council is delighted to present First European Film Festival Pakistan 2021 in collaboration with Olomopolo media.

In this regard, the first European Film Festival would be held on December 8 in Islamabad at PNCA. Similarly, the second event would be held at Faisalabad on December 9 at Storia Art Gallery, Peshawar, Sethiyan Di Haveli on December 10,11 Dec Karachi, District 19, December 11 and Lahore, Olo Junction on December 12. Entry would be free into the festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic would be strictly maintained wearing mask and social distancing.

