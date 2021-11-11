UrduPoint.com

First Look Of Sinf-e-Aahan Unveils ‘women Of Steel’

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of steel’

The much awaited ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan has depicted six women despite having different backgrounds share common goal of serving the nation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2021) The much awaited ISPR women-led series Sinf-e-Aahan has released its teaser, showing the survivors making efforts to make ‘women of steel’.

In the teaser, all the six women characters are seen striving as heroes.

“She doesn’t need a hero.

She was raised to be one,” the teaser featuring actors Sajal Aly,Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan & Tashi Kalidasa begins with the lines to show them as heroes.

It depicts them, “Sinf-e-Nazul se Sinf-e-Aahan tak,”.

The teaser shows that the women are fighting with bravery for the motherland.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal Aly also shared her role as Rabia Safeer in the series.

