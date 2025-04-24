First Teaser For Netflix Web Series Wednesday Season 2 Released
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:42 PM
Thrilling teaser for popular horror OTT series Wednesday Season 2 picks up story where previous season left off, showing main character, Wednesday, returning to Nevermore Academy
LOS ANGELES: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The first teaser for the highly popular Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 has been released.
The thrilling teaser for the popular horror OTT series Wednesday Season 2 picks up the story where the previous season left off, showing the main character, Wednesday, returning to Nevermore academy.
This time, the story includes several new twists, and now Wednesday knows “where the bodies are buried." The fans had been eagerly awaiting the second season of the series.
According to reports, Season 2 will be released in two parts: the first part will premiere on August 6, 2025, and the second on September 3, 2025.
The teaser opens with a gripping scene, where Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, is seen going through airport security.
At the officers' request, she begins pulling out hidden weapons from her outfit, leaving the security staff stunned.
Belonging to the Addams Family, Wednesday returns to school accompanied by her parents, Morticia and Gomez. There, she reunites with her old friends, who are happy to see her—though Wednesday remains as serious and stoic as ever.
