Five-day music festival to begin on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Annual five-day music festival of All Music Conference (APMC) will be held here at the Open Air Theatre, Bagh-i-Jinnah, Lahore from Tuesday, Oct 22.

APMC General Secretary Prof Ghazala Irfan said on Monday that on the first day, students of different schools, colleges and universities will perform and obtain certificates, medals and trophy.

Artists belonging to renowned music families of the country will perform on the second day. While the third day, artists will perform folk and light classical music.

Senior artists will perform classical music on 4th day while on the last day, prize distribution ceremony will be held and artists will perform folk, light classical and classical music.