Five South-Asian Heartthrobs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:25 PM

We all know that Asian men are some of the most handsome and confident men in the world. Asian Magazine seems to agree too, and have rounded up some of South Asia’s best dressed men, two of which happen to be Pakistani!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020) We all know that Asian men are some of the most handsome and confident men in the world. Asian Magazine seems to agree too, and have rounded up some of South Asia’s best dressed men, two of which happen to be Pakistani!

  1. Ranveer Singh:
    Although his style is slightly more experimental, and his fashion choices are questioned by many; he can definitely pull off any look! His quirky personality and out-of-the box style isn’t something many are comfortable with, let alone are brave enough to do. We’re happy swooning over his instagram fits daily.
  2. Sayed Zulfiqar
    Known for his diverse looks in both Eastern and Western wear, we’re thrilled to see some Pakistani representation from outside the film industry! Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari is the Minister of Overseas Pakistanis & Tourism, but knows how to dress up and down both in and out of the office. From tailored Italian suits to traditional Pakistani clothes, he is bringing to light a new side to politics.

  3. Virat Kohli
    Not only is this man super-talented in his line of work, but he also knows how to carry that style outside of the Cricket field. Named GQ’s top 10 best international men back in 2012 was only the starting point for Mr. Kohli. Being a cricketer doesn’t mean you’re not stylish!
  4. Fawad Khan
    It’s no surprise that Pakistan’s favourite hunk makes this list! From his claim-to-fame, with the TV serial Humsafar to present day, Fawad Khan is one style icon we couldn’t miss on this list! His well-tailored suits and rugged look can make anyone swoon!
  5. Riz Ahmed


An actor and rapper who’s style is dapper! Riz Ahmed creates looks that look effortless, classy and carries them with a whole lot of confidence! He made it to GQ’s Best Dressed List in January 2018, and since then he hasn’t disappointed us yet!

