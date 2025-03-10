- Home
Fiza Ali Criticizes Those, Who In Name Of Aurat March, Disregard Cultural, Traditional Values
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:39 PM
Model and actress says large crowds gather in support of fashionable women but there is little advocacy for modest and struggling women who work tirelessly to secure a better future for their families
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) Model and Actress Fiza Ali strongly criticized those who, in the name of the Women’s March, are disregarding cultural and traditional values.
During a Ramadan transmission, host Fiza Ali remarked that the large crowds gathered in support of fashionable women but there is little advocacy for modest and struggling women who work tirelessly to secure a better future for their families.
Fiza Ali condemned the slogans raised during the Women’s March, saying that phrases like “Heat your own food” and “My body, my choice” turn the movement into mere theatrics.
She further stated that the Women’s March supported the women who sought to escape their responsibilities rather than those genuinely in need.
Addressing the men interested in the second marriages, Fiza Ali emphasized that islam permitted the multiple marriages only to provide protection to destitute, widowed or divorced women.
However, she claimed that the most men misuse this allowance for their own desires.
