Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Actress and tv host Fiza Ali shared heartbreaking news on Sunday, announcing the passing of her eldest sister after a long battle with illness.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ali expressed her grief and informed her followers about the loss, referring to her sister as 'Aapi' and mentioning that she has now departed for her heavenly abode. She requested prayers from her fans for the departed soul during this difficult time.

Additionally, Fiza Ali posted a poignant note on her Instagram feed, accompanied by a short clip featuring her late sister and her daughter. In the caption, she expressed the pain of losing a loved one and reminisced about their childhood memories together.

She emphasized that even though her sister is no longer physically present, the love she feels for her will endure forever. Fiza Ali requested prayers for her sister's peaceful journey in the afterlife, using hashtags such as #ameen and #Allahkaysupurd.

The news of Fiza Ali's sister's passing garnered condolences from various social media users, including members of the entertainment industry, who expressed their support and sympathy for the grieving family.

It's worth mentioning that Fiza Ali's sister had been battling a prolonged illness prior to her demise. Last month, Fiza Ali had shared the same clip of her sister, appealing to her followers for prayers for her sister's swift recovery.