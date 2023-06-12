UrduPoint.com

Fiza Ali Mourns As Elder Sister Succumbs To Prolonged Illness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2023 | 05:27 PM

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

The actress expresses her grief and informed her followers about the loss, referring to her sister as 'Aapi' and mentioning that she has now departed for her heavenly abode.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12th, 2023) Actress and tv host Fiza Ali shared heartbreaking news on Sunday, announcing the passing of her eldest sister after a long battle with illness.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ali expressed her grief and informed her followers about the loss, referring to her sister as 'Aapi' and mentioning that she has now departed for her heavenly abode. She requested prayers from her fans for the departed soul during this difficult time.

Additionally, Fiza Ali posted a poignant note on her Instagram feed, accompanied by a short clip featuring her late sister and her daughter. In the caption, she expressed the pain of losing a loved one and reminisced about their childhood memories together.

She emphasized that even though her sister is no longer physically present, the love she feels for her will endure forever. Fiza Ali requested prayers for her sister's peaceful journey in the afterlife, using hashtags such as #ameen and #Allahkaysupurd.

The news of Fiza Ali's sister's passing garnered condolences from various social media users, including members of the entertainment industry, who expressed their support and sympathy for the grieving family.

It's worth mentioning that Fiza Ali's sister had been battling a prolonged illness prior to her demise. Last month, Fiza Ali had shared the same clip of her sister, appealing to her followers for prayers for her sister's swift recovery.

Related Topics

Social Media Same Fiza Ali Sunday Family TV From Industry Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation ..

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singap ..

39 seconds ago
 UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected ..

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippin ..

47 seconds ago
 Elections expected to be held in October or Novemb ..

Elections expected to be held in October or November: Sanaullah

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulan ..

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

22 minutes ago
 UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

31 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.