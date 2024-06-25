Fiza Ali Strongly Reacts To Fake Marriage Rumours
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:18 PM
Fiza Ali clarifies that such misinformation often surfaces whenever she travels to London or New York for professional engagements.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) Fiza Ali, a prominent figure in Lollywood, has strongly reacted to the spread of false news regarding her marriage, urging YouTubers, bloggers, and tv channels to focus on more relevant matters such as their own sisters’ weddings instead.
In a concise Instagram video addressing the circulating rumors, videos, and images about her marital status, Fiza Ali clarified that such misinformation often surfaces whenever she travels to London or New York for professional engagements. She questioned whether her trips abroad are solely for weddings rather than work or leisure.
Emphasizing the distress caused by these baseless rumors, Fiza Ali expressed her disappointment with those who propagate such falsehoods.
She asserted that she will inform everyone when she decides to marry, urging those concerned to cease speculating and allow her peace.
Addressing the issue with a touch of humor, the actress remarked that some individuals seem so preoccupied with her marital status that they might have already prepared her dowry. In conclusion, Fiza Ali delivered a firm message to those spreading misinformation, advising them to focus on their own personal affairs, particularly their sisters’ weddings, and notify others when they themselves decide to tie the knot.
