Folk Music Fading Out Due To Modern Tunes: Artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Folk music is witnessing decline as it is fading out due to modern tunes have dominated the world of music.

There was a time when folk music was on its peak, but the new generation is taking interest in hip-hop and jazz tunes, as they feel monotony in traditional music.

This was folk songs popularity were declining day by day as the young generation has no interest in traditional music, said Arif Lohar's student, folk artist Basheer Khan.

He said that there should be separate academies for traditional music in country to keep it alive.

He said that for the progress of the country it was necessary to keep it's culture and musical heritage alive so that the government should take steps for separate academies of folk music, adding that folk songs have defined cultures throughout history and continue to do so.

Another music artist Nadir Ali said that culture was identity of any nation so that we should play role to keep our culture and heritage alive, he said.

He said that it was necessary to encourage and inspire younger generations with traditional music.

Another folk music artist Zainullah Umar Zai said that he was practicing folk music for 40 years but young generation was away from it.

He said that government and social media should cooperate for revival of folk music in the country.

