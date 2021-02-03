UrduPoint.com
Folk Music Society Hosts Online Concerts To Celebrate Spring Festival

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:58 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The China Nationalities Orchestra Society is hosting a series of online concerts to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival.

The programs, featuring a wide assortment of traditional Chinese music instruments, have been recommended by professional committees of the orchestra society, music colleges and folk music orchestras.

The performances are being streamed on the official website of the orchestra society as well as other online platforms, including xinhuanet.com and specialized WeChat public accounts, till Feb. 18.

Viewers can enjoy outstanding folk music ensembles and solo performances by artists of different age groups.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falling on Feb. 12 this year, is an important occasion for family reunions.

